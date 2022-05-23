1st Annual WBOK Juneteenth Festival

By WBOK Staff

Monday, May 23, 2022

 

Street fest 11am - 6pm (dj on corridor) 

Festival takes place outside on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard from intersection at MLK, Jr. Blvd to intersection at St. Mary St. 

  1. If facing Jackson avenue, 
    1. The left side of OC Haley will have a market set up from Terpischore St. to Felicity St. 
    2. Kids Area will be between euterpe and felicity st. 
    3. Food trucks will be set up from Felicity St. to St. Mary St., and with two mixed in at euterpe - Felicity block Inside venues are 

Because of Them, We Can: Honoring the Ancestors and Spirit of Juneteeth

11:30 am - 12:15 pm - Opening of festival with traditional ancestral veneration ceremony and honoring of  the spirit of Juneteenth 

Breaking the Chains: Panel Discussions addressing  systemic issues affecting the Black community in America - Sponsored By Hancock Whitney and NOLABA

Location: New Orleans Jazz Market 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. 

 Time: 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm 

Panel 1: My Ancestors Taught Me: Health and Healing from Africa to the Americas

 T 1:15 PM - moderated by  WBOKs Reagan Sydney

Panel 2: For Us, By Us: Creating Generational Wealth and Economic Empowerment in the Black Community

             Time: 1:30pm - 2:30pm - moderated by  Perry Sholes - NORBCC Board Chair

            Panelists:  - 

Norman Bynum - CEO - New Orleans Business Alliance

Ashley Aubrey - VP from Hancock Whitney

Jon Renthrope - owner, Cajun Fire Brewing

Stephanie Chamblis - PJ’s New Orleans East 

Jeff Thomas - Equity Media, LLC; owner - WBOK 1230am

Panel 3: FatherHood: Celebrating and Supporting Black Fathers

Time:2:45 pm - 3:30 pm - Moderated by Oliver Thomas, New Orleans City Councilmember District E 

            Panelists: 

            Congressman Troy Carter

            Rev. FathoodRoundtable

            Telley Madina - The Madina Group

3:30 p - 3:55 pm

Special Honorees - TBA

4pm - 6pm 

DJ, 4pm - 6pm

Patron party - Southern food and Beverage Museum (for sponsors and VIP guests only) 

                       

 
 

