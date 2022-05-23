1st Annual WBOK Juneteenth Festival

Street fest 11am - 6pm (dj on corridor)
Festival takes place outside on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard from intersection at MLK, Jr. Blvd to intersection at St. Mary St.
- If facing Jackson avenue,
- The left side of OC Haley will have a market set up from Terpischore St. to Felicity St.
- Kids Area will be between euterpe and felicity st.
- Food trucks will be set up from Felicity St. to St. Mary St., and with two mixed in at euterpe - Felicity block Inside venues are
Because of Them, We Can: Honoring the Ancestors and Spirit of Juneteeth
11:30 am - 12:15 pm - Opening of festival with traditional ancestral veneration ceremony and honoring of the spirit of Juneteenth
Breaking the Chains: Panel Discussions addressing systemic issues affecting the Black community in America - Sponsored By Hancock Whitney and NOLABA
Location: New Orleans Jazz Market 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
Time: 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
Panel 1: My Ancestors Taught Me: Health and Healing from Africa to the Americas
T 1:15 PM - moderated by WBOKs Reagan Sydney
Panel 2: For Us, By Us: Creating Generational Wealth and Economic Empowerment in the Black Community
Time: 1:30pm - 2:30pm - moderated by Perry Sholes - NORBCC Board Chair
Panelists: -
Norman Bynum - CEO - New Orleans Business Alliance
Ashley Aubrey - VP from Hancock Whitney
Jon Renthrope - owner, Cajun Fire Brewing
Stephanie Chamblis - PJ’s New Orleans East
Jeff Thomas - Equity Media, LLC; owner - WBOK 1230am
Panel 3: FatherHood: Celebrating and Supporting Black Fathers
Time:2:45 pm - 3:30 pm - Moderated by Oliver Thomas, New Orleans City Councilmember District E
Panelists:
Congressman Troy Carter
Rev. FathoodRoundtable
Telley Madina - The Madina Group
3:30 p - 3:55 pm
Special Honorees - TBA
4pm - 6pm
DJ, 4pm - 6pm
Patron party - Southern food and Beverage Museum (for sponsors and VIP guests only)